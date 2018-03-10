Study Blames 'Southern' Diet For Black Health Woes

TUESDAY, Oct. 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Black Americans are at greater risk of high blood pressure than whites, and a new study suggests the "Southern" diet bears much of the blame.

Experts have long known that blacks are more likely to die of heart disease and stroke than whites -- and that rates of high blood pressure explain a lot of that disparity. But why are blacks more likely to develop high blood pressure?

The new study suggests the key factor is the traditional Southern diet -- with its deep-fried foods, pecan pies and other tasty but nutritionally dubious fare.

In fact, the diet explained more than half the excess risk of high blood pressure among black men, versus white men. Among women, the eating pattern was less important, but still explained almost 30 percent of the disparity between black and white women, according to the findings.

Diet has a critical effect on blood pressure, regardless of race, said lead researcher George Howard, of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

But this study, he said, shows that it accounts for much of the black-white racial disparity in high blood pressure.

"We were absolutely surprised by how important this factor was," Howard said.

And that can be seen as good news, he added.

"Diet is something you can change," Howard pointed out. "This is not all because of underlying genetics or other factors you can't change."

The research is based on nearly 6,900 older U.S. adults who were followed for roughly nine years. At the outset, they were 62 years old, on average, and free of high blood pressure.

By the end of the study, 46 percent of black participants had been diagnosed with high blood pressure, versus one-third of whites.

When Howard's team looked for explanations for the discrepancy, they found that the Southern diet seemed to be the single most important one.

The impact was clearer among men. There was no major difference in body mass index (BMI) or waist size between black and white men, Howard said. On the other hand, Southern-style eating explained 52 percent of the racial disparity in high blood pressure risk.