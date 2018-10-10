Self-Control Key to Weight Loss, Brain Scans Show

THURSDAY, Oct. 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A behavioral therapist could be as important as a calorie-cutting diet for folks who want to lose weight, researchers say.

Brain scans reveal that people who are better at losing weight have more activity in regions of the brain associated with self-control, a small new study reports.

Teaching people to trigger their brain's self-control centers could be a key factor in losing weight and keeping it off, said senior researcher Dr. Alain Dagher. He's a neurologist with McGill University's Montreal Neurological Institute in Canada.

"The analogy that's good here is smoking," he said. "Cigarette smoking has been largely beaten in the Western world through a combination of strategies, and some of these target self-control."

Dieting is a brawl between two different regions of the brain, Dagher said.

Weight loss causes the body to signal that there's an energy deficit, activating a region of the brain associated with motivation and desire, he said. That region -- the ventromedial prefrontal cortex -- promotes hunger pangs in response.

But there's a counterbalancing force, another section of the brain that promotes self-control, called the lateral prefrontal cortex.

"It's a struggle, and we're doing brain imaging of that struggle, the struggle between the desire to lose weight and the desire to eat tasty food," Dagher said.

For the study, Dagher and his colleagues took brain scans of 24 people enrolled in a 1,200 calorie-per-day diet at a weight-loss clinic. One brain scan took place before starting the diet, another one month into the diet, and a third at three months.

"We showed them appetizing pictures of food and measured the brain response to these pictures," which naturally triggered the motivation region of the brain, Dagher said.

People who lost the most weight also displayed increased activity in the brain regions that promote self-control, overriding the hunger signals from the motivation centers, the researchers said.

According to Dr. Jeffrey Zigman, an endocrinologist with UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, "Those people who achieved greater weight loss had a greater activation of brain regions that are involved in self-regulation, which might suggest they are better able to self-control their food intake."