Mediterranean Edges Out DASH for Best Diet of 2019

Jan. 2, 2019 -- The Mediterranean diet has earned the top spot as the best overall diet in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report annual diet rankings. Last year, the perennial favorite tied for top place with the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, but this year, it bumped DASH to second.

Both diets emphasize fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

"This is the first year that the Mediterranean diet ranked first all by itself," says Angela Haupt, assistant managing editor of health at U.S. News. The publication's panel of experts ranked 41 diet plans, including a newcomer to the list that's gotten a lot of buzz: the Nordic diet.

The experts ranked the 41 plans by nine categories. Besides best overall, the categories are:

Best commercial diets

Best diets for weight loss

Best diets for fast weight loss

Best diets for healthy eating

Easiest diets to follow

Best diets for diabetes

Best heart-healthy diets

Best plant-based diets.

The panel, including top nutritionists, dietary consultants, and doctors specializing in weight loss, heart health, and diabetes, evaluated and scored the 41 diets in seven areas. They considered: