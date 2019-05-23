New USDA Nutrition Guidelines Will Cover Infants

May 22, 2019 -- If you’re confused about what to feed your baby, the government is finally going to weigh in.

For the first time, the U.S. Dietary Guidelines will include feeding recommendations for birth to 24 months. The government released the first dietary guidelines almost 40 years ago and has had recommendations only for ages 2 and older.

Registered dietitian Katherine Tallmadge says the importance of adding children from birth to 2 years old cannot be underestimated.

“We know that psychologically, from birth to 3 years is when the personality, the psychology of people develop in the strongest way,” says Tallmadge, author of Diet Simple. “It’s also when we have the most influence on a child’s brain development, on a child’s tastes in food. Teaching variety in children’s diets and all of those kinds of things have really gone downhill as food processing and fast food, less healthy food, is available 24-7.”