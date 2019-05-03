When Healthy Eating Becomes a Dangerous Obsession

FRIDAY, June 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- When eating healthy becomes an around-the-clock obsession, it could be a sign of trouble.

An extreme preoccupation with clean eating is an eating order called orthorexia nervosa. Though less well-known than anorexia nervosa or bulimia -- and not as well-documented -- a new study review says orthorexia can also have serious emotional and physical consequences.

"Orthorexia is really more than just healthy eating," said review co-author Jennifer Mills, an associate professor of health at York University in Toronto. "It's healthy eating taken to the extreme, where it's starting to cause problems for people in their lives and starting to feel quite out of control."

The review of published research from around the world on the disorder was recently published in the journal Appetite.

Mills and her colleague Sarah McComb looked at risk factors and links between orthorexia and other mental disorders. Orthorexia, unlike some other eating disorders, is not yet recognized in the standard psychiatric manuals.

Healthy eating to the extreme

No clear line divides healthy eating from orthorexia's extreme eating.

The foods someone with orthorexia might avoid are the same as those someone with healthy habits might avoid -- such as preservatives, anything artificial, salt, sugar, fat, dairy, other animal products, genetically modified foods or those that aren't organic.

It boils down to whether avoiding foods leads to obsession -- excessive time and energy thinking and fretting about what to eat. Some people may eliminate numerous categories of food and eat only a very small number of things. People with orthorexia are typically less concerned about cutting calories than with the perceived quality of their food.

"They often are taking more and more time thinking about the foods they're needing to purchase, particular foods, that makes it really difficult for them to just live their lives," said Lauren Smolar, who wasn't involved with the review. She is director of programs for the nonprofit National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). "It can result in malnutrition or weight loss in a really difficult and potentially dangerous way."