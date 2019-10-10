Some Blue Bell Ice Cream May Contain Plastic Pieces

Oct. 10, 2019 -- Blue Bell Creameries has recalled half gallons of one flavor of its ice cream after a customer found a plastic object in the product.

Blue Bell is recalling all batches of Butter Crunch ice cream made on Aug. 26th, 2019. The company says an investigation found that a small amount of a batch made in its Sylacauga, AL, plant contained pieces of a plastic tool. These half gallons can be identified by the code 082621222, which can be found on the top of the packaging lid.

The recalled ice cream was sold in nine states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. No injuries have been reported from ice cream in this recall.

If you have one of the recalled half gallons, you can return it to the store for a refund.