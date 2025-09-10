Sweetened Drinks Still Top Sellers to Kids

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 16, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Drinks marketed to children often contain loads of unhealthy sugars and sweeteners, and they come in packages that deliver too-large servings, a new report finds.

None of 34 sweetened drinks aimed at the youth market meet nutrition recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), according to University of Connecticut researchers.

"Sweetened drinks are about two-thirds of children's drink sales, compared to 100% juice-and-water blends," said lead researcher Jennifer Harris, director of marketing initiatives for the university's Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity in Hartford. "Parents may be surprised to know that pediatricians, dentists and other nutrition experts recommend against serving any of these drinks to children."

Sweetened drinks have been identified as a major source of excess calories for kids.

Added sugars account for 17% of the total caloric intake of children and teens, and sugary beverages contribute almost half of those added sugars, according to AAP.

For this study, Harris and her team looked only at products marketed for children, ignoring sodas, sports drinks and iced teas that are promoted for a wider audience.

They identified 67 products from 23 drink brands. About half contained added sweeteners; the others didn't.

The sweetened drinks made up 62% of the $2.2 billion in children's drink sales in 2018, researchers said. Pure juice or juice/water blends accounted for 38% of sales.

One serving of many of the highest-selling fruit drink brands -- Capri Sun, Hawaiian Punch, Sunny D and Minute Maid Lemonade -- had more than 50% of the recommended amount of daily added sugars for kids, researchers said.

Two-thirds of sweetened fruit drinks and flavored waters contained no fruit juice at all, the report said. Most that did have some fruit juice contained just 5%.

Even ostensibly healthier 100% fruit juice came in packaging that made the drink potentially unhealthy to kids, researchers found.

The AAP has recommended that 1- to 3-year-olds have at most 4 ounces of pure fruit juice per day, and older preschoolers, no more than 6 ounces.