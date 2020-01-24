Lean Cuisine Meals Recalled Due to Plastic Pieces

Dec. 22, 2020 -- More than 92,000 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals have been recalled because they may contain pieces of plastic, Nestle Prepared Foods says.

The recall is for 8 5/8-oz (244g) carton trays of "Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy" that were produced and packaged on September 2, 2020.

They have a lot code of 0246595911 and a "Best Before" date of October 2021, and were shipped across the United States.

It's believed that the mashed potatoes in the meals had white pieces of plastic from a conveyor belt that broke during production.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said it hasn't received any reports of injury or illness caused by the recalled meals. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625.