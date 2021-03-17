Strawberries, Spinach, Kale Top ‘Dirty Dozen’ List Again

March 17, 2021 -- Strawberries, spinach, and kale top this year's "Dirty Dozen" list, released annually by the Environmental Working Group as a shopper's guide to avoid pesticide in produce.

All three items were in the same positions last year, but the 2021 version also adds collard and mustard greens along with kale in the No. 3 spot. Nearly 70% of the non-organic fresh produce sold in the U.S. has residues of potentially harmful pesticides, the latest report found.

There's also the usual "Clean 15" list, produce with the lowest amounts of pesticide residue. This year, as last, avocados, sweet corn, and pineapple grabbed the top three spots. This year, EWG, a nonprofit organization focused on human health and the environment, also calls out harmful fungicides found on citrus fruits.

The list, which has been issued annually since 2004, is receiving the same criticism this year as in past years. Experts say the report raises unfounded food safety fears and may result in consumers passing up fruits and vegetables, which have substantial health benefits.

Discouraging people from eating produce is not the goal, says Thomas Galligan, PhD, an EWG toxicologist. "We want to emphasize that eating lots of fruits and vegetables is part of a healthy diet," he says. "We also think people should reduce their pesticide exposures."

One way to do that is to buy organic produce, "but not everyone has access, so that's why we produce our 'Clean 15' list," with fruits and vegetables found with lower pesticide residues. The EWG analysis is based on test data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the FDA.