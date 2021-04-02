Are You Eating Foods That Harm Your 'Microbiome'?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, April 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who eat plenty of vegetables, fish and fiber may have more inflammation-fighting bacteria in their guts, but fast-food lovers may be feeding inflammatory microbes.

That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at people's diet habits and the makeup of their gut "microbiome."

The term refers to the vast collection of bacteria and other microbes that naturally dwell in the gut. Studies in recent years have been revealing just how important those bugs are to the body's normal processes — from metabolism and nutrient synthesis to immune defenses and brain function.

In the new study, researchers found that people who ate diets rich in plant-based foods and fish — akin to the famous Mediterranean diet — had an advantage: More collections of gut bacteria that can temper inflammation.

On the other hand, people who favored meat, processed foods and sugar tended to have clusters of gut microbes that are pro-inflammatory.

Many studies have tied Mediterranean-style eating and plant-rich diets to lower risks of various diseases.

The researchers said the new findings add to evidence that effects on the gut microbiome are one reason why.

"Our study provides support for the idea that the gut microbiome could be one link between diet and disease risk," said senior researcher Dr. Rinse Weersma, a gastroenterologist and professor at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

His team found that people who ate more vegetables, fruit, fatty fish, nuts and fiber-rich grains generally had higher concentrations of bacteria that churn out short-chain fatty acids.

Short-chain fatty acids are produced when gut bacteria ferment non-digestible fiber, and they are anti-inflammatory, Weersma explained.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was the "fast-food cluster," where people had a high intake of meat, french fries, soda and processed snack foods.

They were in double-trouble, according to Weersma: Owing to a lack of dietary fiber, they had fewer bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids. They also showed a greater abundance of pro-inflammatory gut microbes.

Many factors influence the balance of bacteria in any one person's gut microbiome, including genes, age, health conditions, medication use (particularly antibiotics) and stress, experts say.