Chocolate, Butter, Sodas: Avoid These Foods for a Healthier Middle Age

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's no secret that too much sugar and saturated fat aren't good for you, but what food combos put you at greater risk for heart disease and death in middle age?

The answer, from a new University of Oxford study, is likely to disappoint a lot of folks.

Researchers found that diets heavy in chocolate and pastries, butter, table sugar, sodas and fruit juices -- and low in fresh fruit and veggies -- are the worst. Also risky, though less so, are diets high in sugary drinks, chocolate and candy, table sugar and preserves -- even when those diets were lower in foods like butter and cheese, which are high in saturated fat.

"There's a lot of research and evidence on single nutrients -- the problem with that is that people do not eat nutrients, we eat food, combinations of food," said senior author Carmen Piernas, a research lecturer in primary care health sciences. "So telling people that they need to reduce their sugar intake is very confusing, and it may not be the right message."

So her team decided to look at diet and health outcomes not in terms of specific nutrients to limit -- but specific foods.

They used the UK Biobank, a database of nearly 117,000 adults from the United Kingdom who were recruited between 2006 and 2010 when they were between the ages of 37 and 73.

Participants self-reported their diets between two and five times. Researchers identified the food groups and nutrients. Hospital and death registry records were used to calculate rates of heart disease and death.

Participants were grouped by the foods they ate. Those people whose diets were heavy in chocolate, candy, butter and white bread had a 40% higher risk of heart disease and 37% higher risk of early death, Piernas said.

Those in the sugary beverage group had a 14% higher risk of heart disease and 11% higher risk of death, though Piernas said the links were less clear than in the other group. The study only found associations rather than a cause-and-effect link.