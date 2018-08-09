Can Eating Crickets Boost Your Health?

MONDAY, Aug. 13, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Jiminy Cricket! New research suggests that saving room on your plate for some crunchy, chirpy protein might be good for your health.

Specifically, eating crickets may help improve the natural bacteria in your gut (microbiome) and reduce inflammation in your body.

In a small pilot trial, the study team gave 20 volunteers a bugs-for-breakfast diet for two weeks. But, they gave them a more palatable form of crickets -- a powder made from the large insects was turned into muffins or shakes.

"Insects are novel to the American diet, but they should be considered a potentially helpful food that contains important nutrients and fibers that could have benefits to our overall health, including our gut microbiome," said the study's lead author, Valerie Stull. She is a researcher at the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

"This is a small study, however, so more research is needed to better understand these effects," she added.

And for those totally grossed out by the thought of eating bugs, what does Stull suggest?

"Even the most open-minded Americans struggle with the idea of eating insects -- at least at first. It just isn't part of our food culture," she said. But, if you're willing to try a diet with bugs, Stull said that "edible insects are nutritious and often delicious."

And, she noted, "What's the real difference between a cricket and a lobster? One arthropod is on land, the other in the ocean."

Stull said about 2 billion people worldwide consume bugs as part of their diets. She said that she initially became interested in using insects for food as part of her interest in environmental sustainability.

"There is so much untapped potential when it comes to utilizing edible insects. They are abundant, and when farmed, can generate a high-quality protein with a substantially lower environmental impact than traditional livestock. They need less feed, land and water to grow -- and they generate fewer greenhouse gases," she explained.

However, she doesn't see insects as a panacea. "I don't believe that edible insects are the silver bullet for solving all of our current agriculture, health, and environmental challenges. But they certainly have potential," she said.