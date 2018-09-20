Antibiotics May Cure Appendicitis Without Surgery

TUESDAY, Sept. 25, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- If you're suffering from acute appendicitis, you might be successfully treated with antibiotics and never need an operation to remove your appendix, Finnish researchers report.

Most appendicitis cases are uncomplicated, which simply means the organ hasn't ruptured, so they can be treated with antibiotics. Only when the appendix looks like it may burst immediately is an operation necessary. And the difference is easily seen on a CT scan, said lead researcher Dr. Paulina Salminen, a surgeon at Turku University Hospital.

"There are no severe complications associated with the antibiotic therapy, so it's a safe option," she said.

About 20 to 30 percent of patients with appendicitis have a perforated appendix that needs to be removed, but 70 to 80 percent of patients may only need antibiotics, Salminen added.

A perforation is a small tear in the appendix, which lets its contents leak out into the stomach. This can cause a potentially fatal blood infection.

In a trial that compared 273 patients who had an appendectomy with 257 treated with antibiotics, researchers found that about 60 percent of those treated with antibiotics didn't need to have their appendix removed in the five years after treatment.

In all, 100 of 257 patients treated with antibiotics had to have an appendectomy over the five years of the study, including 15 patients operated on during the initial hospitalization, the researchers found.

The report was published Sept. 25 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

One U.S. expert brought up the pros and cons of antibiotics instead of surgery.

"I think the big issue is this -- can physicians and patients accept the fact that there could be close to a 40 percent chance of recurrence in five years?" said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

This might not be acceptable for many people, he said.

"It's a question of how risk-averse you truly want to be, given that once your appendix is removed with uncomplicated appendicitis, your risk of complications is quite minimal," Glatter said.