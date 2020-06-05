Justice Ginsberg Joins Court Call from Hospital

May 6, 2020 -- Despite being in hospital after treatment for an infection caused by a gallstone, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg joined in Wednesday as the court heard arguments by telephone in a case involving Obamacare.

Ginsberg joined in from the Maryland hospital where she's expected to remain for a day or two, the Associated Press reported.

The case involves a move by the Trump administration to permit more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women due to religious or moral objections.

Under Obamacare, most employers were required to provide no-cost birth control as a preventive service.

The new Trump rules were blocked by a lower court, but most employers who object to the Obamacare requirement are already able to ignore it due to a ruling by a federal judge in Texas, the AP reported.

A statement said the 87-year-old is "resting comfortably" at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after the nonsurgical treatment on Tuesday, NBC News reported.

Last summer, Ginsberg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas, and she had surgery for lung cancer in late 2018.

Ginsberg has said she will stay on the Supreme Court as long as her health permits, NBC News reported.