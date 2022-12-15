Dec. 27, 2022 -- Artificial intelligence has achieved another milestone: Discerning the sound of an unhealthy bowel movement.

A design for a “Diarrhea Detector” that could alert health officials to disease outbreaks like cholera was recently presented by engineers from the Georgia Tech Research Institute. Someday, the AI could even be used with home smart devices to monitor one's bowel health.

A prototype accurately identified diarrhea 98% of the time in tests, the engineers told a conference of the Acoustical Society of America in Nashville. Even with background noise, it was correct 96% of the time.

Cholera infects millions of people each year, killing up to 143,000 who become dehydrated from severe diarrhea, according to the World Health Organization. Many deaths could be avoided with an oral rehydration solution if the outbreak is spotted fast enough. Cholera can be lethal within 24 hours after symptoms start.

The device could be installed in public toilets where inadequate plumbing raises the risk for a cholera outbreak.