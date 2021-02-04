One day in 2012, Sara Wyen of Columbus, OH, felt a searing pain behind her left knee. She thought she’d pulled a muscle while running. But over the next 2 days, the pain just got worse. Wyen found it hard to walk -- and then to breathe. When she went to the hospital 2 days later, she was shocked to learn that a blood clot had formed in her leg, broken off, and traveled into her lung.

Wyen spent about 10 days in the hospital, being treated with blood thinners. But a year later, she couldn’t stop thinking about what had happened.

“The anxiety was extremely overwhelming,” she says. “It was always in the back of my mind: ‘Could this happen again?’ ”

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is when a blood clot forms deep inside a vein, usually in your leg or pelvis. Sometimes, as in Wyen’s case, the clot can break off and go through your bloodstream to a lung. This can cause a blockage called a pulmonary embolism (PE), which can be deadly.

For many people, DVT is a life-changing event and one that can cause anxiety and stress. You have a lot to get used to, whether it’s medications and compression stockings or changes in your daily routine or at your job. And like Wyen, you may not be able to shake the fear that you’ll get another clot. If you haven’t had major health issues before, you may find it even harder to keep your anxiety in check.

Here’s what can help.