Disney's 'Incredibles 2' Could Pose Epilepsy Risk

June 18, 2018 -- The new animated movie "Incredibles 2" has scene with flashing lights that could pose a risk to people with "who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities," Disney warns in an advisory sent to theaters.

The memo asks theaters showing the movie to flag customers to the scene, USA Today reported.

After the film opened Friday, there were social media posts from some theatergoers that the movie could cause seizures in people with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness.

The Epilepsy Foundation issued a statement about those concerns, USA Today reported. "(We) appreciate the efforts some theaters have already made to post warning signs for people waiting to see the movie," the statement said.