Kari Cummins didn’t think much of it when she first shared pictures of her skin cancer on social media. But one image in particular has shot around the internet. It shows in clear detail the results of skin cancer surgery on her face.

It may be a shock for some, but it’s more common than you think, says Mary Spraker, MD, associate professor of dermatology at Emory University School of Medicine. It’s part of a multi-step process called Mohs surgery, typically used to remove certain kinds of skin cancers (basal cell and squamous cell). Doctors remove tissue and then look at it under a microscope to make sure they got all of the cancer. If they didn’t, the surgeon removes more tissue and repeats the process until all the cancer is gone.

Then the surgeon repairs the skin with stiches. Usually this is all done within a few hours. And a hole like the one on Cummins's face, and even bigger, is fairly common, Spraker says.

It didn’t look like much, says Cummins, who was expecting her fifth child when she first noticed it. Just a couple of small white bumps on her chin. “I thought it was like an underground pimple. Some kind of adult acne or weird skin pregnancy thing.”

Though she’d had a couple of skin cancers removed a few years before, those were different -- red spots on her forehead that would scab and bleed. Her doctor told her they were basal cell carcinoma.

But when the new bumps kept growing and changing shape, she went to the doctor, who told her that it was skin cancer again.

So why did these bumps look different? It turned out to be a different, common kind of skin cancer: squamous cell carcinoma. And, her doctor told her, this one was growing away from the surface of her skin instead of toward it.

Soon after the picture was taken, the surgeon closed the wound. Now, both the cancer and the hole are gone.

Cummins wanted to share the images to raise awareness about taking care of your skin.