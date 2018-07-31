Parasite Could Be in Salads and Wraps, USDA Warns

July 31, 2018 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a warning about a possible cyclospora contamination in popular salad and wrap products.

The beef, pork, and poultry products are produced by Caito Foods LLC and sold at popular retail stores, including Kroger, Walgreens, and Trader Joe’s. The USDA has identified 25 affected items.

Cyclosporiasis is an infection you can get by eating or drinking cyclospora parasites. The time between becoming infected and becoming sick is usually about 1 week. The infection usually causes watery diarrhea, with frequent, sometimes explosive, bowel movements. Outbreaks are commonly linked to various types of fresh produce. Other common symptoms are loss of appetite, abdominal cramping, and nausea. Antibiotics are needed to treat the infection. People who have diarrhea should also rest and drink plenty of fluids.

The current warning is linked to chopped romaine lettuce. Caito Foods’ lettuce supplier, Fresh Express, notified the company that the produce was being recalled.

There have been no reported illnesses.

The following items and best-by dates are included in the USDA warning:

Roast Beef Wrap (Gordon Food Distribution): July 21, 2018

Caesar Salad with Chicken (Gordon Food Distribution): July 21, 2018

Santa Fe Chicken Salad (Gordon Food Distribution): July 21, 2018

Caesar Salad with Chicken (Caito Food Distribution): July 22, 2018

Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey (Caito Food Distribution): July 22, 2018

Roast Beef Wrap (Caito Food Distribution): July 19, 2018-July 23, 2018

Cobb Salad (Caito Food Distribution): July 20, 2018-July 23, 2018

Small Garden Salad with Chicken (Caito Food Distribution): July 20, 2018-July 23, 2018

Small Caesar Salad with Chicken (Caito Food Distribution): July 20, 2018-July 22, 2018

Small Chef Salad (Caito Food Distribution): July 20, 2018-July 23, 2018

Large Caesar Salad with Chicken (Caito Food Distribution): July 20, 2018-July 22, 2018

Chef Salad (Kroger): July 20, 2018-July 23, 2018

Caesar Salad with Chicken (Kroger): July 20, 2018-July 23, 2018

Cobb Salad with Chicken (Kroger): July 20, 2018-July 23, 2018

Chicken Caesar Wrap (Kroger): July 18, 2018-July 21, 2018

Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Cobb Salad (Kroger): July 18, 2018-July 21, 2018

Boar’s Head EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad (Kroger): July 18, 2018-July 21, 2018

Chef Salad (Kroger): July 18, 2018-July 21, 2018

Caesar Salad with Chicken (Trader Joe’s): July 21, 2018-July 23, 2018

Chinese Inspired Salad with Chicken (Trader Joe’s): July 21, 2018-July 23, 2018

Tarragon Chicken Salad Wrap (Trader Joe’s): July 21, 2018-July 23, 2018

Santa Fe Salad with Chicken (Walgreens): July 21, 2018-July 23, 2018

Asian Style Salad with Chicken (Walgreens): July 21, 2018-July 23, 2018

Caesar Salad with Chicken (Walgreens): July 21, 2018-July 23, 2018

Chef Salad with Ham & Turkey (Walgreens): July 21, 2018-July 23, 2018

If you have these products, throw them away. If you have recently eaten one of them, contact a doctor. You may not have gotten ill yet due to the parasite’s incubation period.