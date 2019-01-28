CDC: Turkey-Linked Salmonella Cases Now at 279

Sixty-three more cases of illness in a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey products have been reported since Dec. 21, 2018, bringing the total number to 279, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in an update.

Cases have been reported in 41 states and the District of Columbia, and 107 people have been hospitalized. One death was previously reported in California.

The outbreak strain of salmonella has been identified in various raw turkey products, including ground turkey and turkey patties, and in raw turkey pet food and live turkeys, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry, the CDC said.

A single, common supplier of raw turkey products or of live turkeys has not been identified that could account for the whole outbreak. The outbreak strain could be present in many facilities and suppliers, meaning many brands and types of foods containing raw turkey could be affected.

Ill people infected with the same salmonella strain have been reported in Canada, health officials say.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available, the CDC said.

It said it is not advising consumers to avoid eating properly cooked turkey products, or for retailers to stop selling raw turkey products.

The CDC said consumers should always handle raw turkey carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning. The agency does not recommend feeding raw turkey to pets.

People get sick from salmonella 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the germ and develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe, the CDC said.