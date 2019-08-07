Cavi Brand Papayas Linked to Salmonella Outbreak

July 8, 2019 -- Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas are a likely source of a salmonella outbreak that's sickened 71 people in eight states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The illnesses occurred in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas.

No deaths have been reported, but 27 people have been hospitalized. The hospitalization rate in the outbreak is 60%, compared with about 20% in most salmonella outbreaks, the CDC said.

The illnesses in this outbreak began between Jan. 14, 2019 and June 16, 2019. Most of the patients are older than 60.

Consumers should not eat or serve any Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas. Throw them away and wash and sanitize places where Cavi brand papayas were stored, the CDC said.