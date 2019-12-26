More Hard-Boiled Eggs Recalled for Listeria

Dec. 26, 2019 -- Hard-boiled eggs sold at major grocery and retail stores nationwide are being recalled because they may be tainted with listeria bacteria.

So far, seven people in five states have fallen ill with listeria infections linked to the eggs. Four people have been hospitalized, and one person has died in the outbreak, according to the CDC.

The infections have been traced back to ready-to-eat hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods in Gainesville, GA.

On Dec. 20, Almark recalled bulk supplies of hard-boiled eggs that were sold in white plastic buckets to restaurants and other food service companies. On Dec. 23, the company expanded its recall to include hard-boiled eggs sold in grocery stores under a variety of brands, including Eggland’s Best, Pete & Gerry’s, Kirkland Signature, and Simple Truth.

The eggs have “Best if used by” dates that start with a “G,” meaning they were manufactured in Gainesville. The dates run through March 2. They were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Costco, Kroger, Walmart, and Trader Joe’s.

Listeria infections are especially dangerous for people with cancer, those who are pregnant, those on dialysis, people over age 65, and those with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms typically start within 1 to 4 weeks of eating contaminated food, but this can vary. Some listeria infections have begun the day of exposure; others have taken as long as 70 days to show up.

If you’re pregnant, listeria may feel like the flu, with symptoms like fever and muscle aches. Listeria can cause miscarriages.

In others, besides fever and muscle aches, symptoms include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Listeria infections are treated with antibiotics.

If you have any of these eggs at home, the company says you should throw them away. The CDC also advises people to sanitize the refrigerator where they were stored and any surfaces they touched. Customers with questions can call the Almark customer help line at 877-546-0454, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

For a full list of affected brands and products, click here.

Sources:

News release, FDA, Dec. 23, 2019.

News release, FDA, Dec. 20, 2019.

Food safety alert, CDC, Dec. 23, 2019.