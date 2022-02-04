Feb. 4. 2022 -- A listeria outbreaklinked to Dole packaged salads has resulted in two deaths, the CDC says.

The deaths were reported in Michigan and Wisconsin. As of Feb. 1, 17 people had been infected in 13 states with 13 people hospitalized, the agency says. The sick people are 50 to 94 years old, and 82% are women.

The number of sick people is probably higher because some people recover and aren’t tested for listeria, according to the CDC.

The recalled products have codes in the upper right-hand corner of the package beginning with the letter B, N, W, or Y and have use-by dates between Nov. 30, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022, the CDC says.

Some of the products are sold under the Dole, Kroger, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, and Simply Nature labels. The FDA website has a full list of recalled Dole products.

​​Listeria is a bacteria that can be found in dust, soil, animal feces, and other substances.

If you eat something carrying the bacteria, it could lead to listeria infection, one of the main causes of food poisoning.

The CDC is also investigating a separate listeria outbreak linked to Fresh Express packaged salads.