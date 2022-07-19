More Sick From E. Coli Outbreak Tied to Wendy's Restaurant Lettuce

By Ernie Mundell HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) - - A total of 84 people across four states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.

"Since the last update on August 19, 2022, 47 more illnesses have been reported to CDC," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an updated statement released Thursday. That includes 53 cases in Michigan, 23 cases in Ohio, 6 in Indiana and 2 in Pennsylvania.

Illnesses from infection with the gastrointestinal bacterium have often been severe.

"Thirty-eight people have been hospitalized, including 8 people in Michigan who have a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome," the CDC said, although "no deaths have been reported."

The exact source of the outbreak has not been officially confirmed, but the CDC said that in 84% of cases people reported eating at Wendy's before they became ill.