More Cases in E. Coli Outbreak Tied to Wendy's Restaurant Lettuce

By Ernie Mundell HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A total of 97 people across six states have now been made ill by E. coli, in an outbreak possibly tied to contaminated lettuce used in sandwiches sold at Wendy's restaurants.

"Since the last update on August 25, 2022, 13 more illnesses have been reported to CDC," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an updated statement released Thursday. Two states -- Kentucky and New York (with one case each) -- have now been added to the list of states reporting cases, which also includes Michigan (58 cases), Ohio (24), Indiana (11) and Pennsylvania (2).

Illnesses from infection with the gastrointestinal bacterium have often been severe.

"Of 81 people with information available, 43 have been hospitalized and 10 developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure," the CDC said, although "no deaths have been reported."

The exact source of the outbreak has still not been officially confirmed, but the CDC said that in 67 cases where investigators asked what people had eaten in the week prior to becoming ill, 81% reported that they had eaten at Wendy's.