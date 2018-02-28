Well-Done Meat Not Good for Your Blood Pressure

WEDNESDAY, March 21, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

People who like their steak well-done instead of rare might face a slightly increased risk of high blood pressure, a preliminary study suggests.

The study, of more than 100,000 U.S. adults, found the odds of high blood pressure were a bit higher among people who liked their meat grilled, broiled or roasted, versus those who favored more temperate cooking methods.

The same was true of people who were partial to well-done meat. Compared with fans of rarer meat, they were 15 percent more likely to develop high blood pressure over 12 to 16 years.

The findings do not prove cause and effect, researchers said.

But they do add to evidence suggesting people should not only limit the amount of meat in their diets -- but also pay attention to how they cook it.

"Our results imply that both reducing the amount of meat -- especially red meat -- and avoiding the use of open-flame or high-temperature cooking methods may potentially aid in [high blood pressure] prevention," said lead researcher Gang Liu, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

What's wrong with a grilled steak?

Research suggests that cooking to the point of "charring" is the main issue, said Linda Van Horn, a spokesperson for the American Heart Association who was not involved in the study.

The process produces chemicals that are not normally present in the body, explained Van Horn, who is also a professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Those chemicals include heterocyclic aromatic amines (HAAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

According to Liu, lab studies suggest the chemicals can trigger inflammation within the body, which could contribute to high blood pressure and other health problems.

Meanwhile, studies have found that people who eat a lot of well-done meat tend to face increased risks of certain cancers, as well as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

The new study is the first to look for a connection to high blood pressure, Liu said.