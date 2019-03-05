CDC Probing Suspect Raw Milk at Pennsylvania Dairy

March 6, 2019 -- Federal health officials are investigating a possible case of exposure to bacteria from raw milk sold at a farm in Pennsylvania.

The investigation comes after a New York resident became sick in November. The patient drank raw milk purchased from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Quarryville, PA, and was later diagnosed with brucellosis.

The milk tested positive for brucella, the bacteria that cause brucellosis. This is only the third known case of brucellosis in the United States in the past 2 years. Brucella bacteria are passed on from animals to people through raw dairy. Raw dairy products are not pasteurized, which kills dangerous bacteria.

The CDC has warned the public not to eat or drink the unpasteurized products and recommends throwing away products from Miller’s Biodiversity Farm in Quarryville. The state of Pennsylvania quarantined the farm in December and banned sales of dairy products made from raw cow’s milk.

The company did not respond to repeated requests for comment.