Forever Chemicals Are Everywhere, But You Can Lower Your Risk

Feb. 29, 2024 – Maybe they should be called “everywhere chemicals,” instead of forever chemicals.

Either way, these long-lasting, commonplace substances are used in everything from water bottles to makeup, stain and water-resistant coatings, nonstick cookware, and more.

They leak into your drinking water, many of the foods you eat, and turn into toxic dust in your home. These chemicals have been around for over 80 years and serve their purposes well, such as providing stain resistance for your new carpeting or sofa. But they’re virtually indestructible and can contaminate everything they meet.

More than likely, they’re in your blood and can harm your health – some cancers, immune system suppression, and other diseases may be linked to the substances. This month, medical journal The Lancet released the results of a study linking prenatal phthalate exposure to adverse birth outcomes in the United States.

So, what’s a consumer to do? Is it possible to avoid phthalates, like PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances), aka forever chemicals?