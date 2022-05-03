Accessing necessary health care is just one of the many challenges faced when you’re without a home, but there are options available to make sure that you get the care that you need.

First, understand that you’re not alone: More than half a million people in the U.S. don’t have access to reliable housing. Whether you’re going through this for the first time or it’s a situation you’ve faced before, it can feel overwhelming to figure out where and how to get medical treatment.

For many, the solution is a visit to their local emergency room. Unhoused patients are three times more likely to visit the ER than other Americans, and the use of ERs by people experiencing homelessness rose by 80% over the last decade.

There are also community health centers. Medicaid and Medicare also play a role.

Your housing status should not prevent you from getting primary care. It's important to have a primary care doctor regardless of where you live so you can get vaccines, screenings for cancer and other conditions, and disease management.