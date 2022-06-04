How Your Income Affects Your Health

When Pamela D., 70, was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in January 2022, she was in shock. Her first worry was, "Where do I go from here?" Her second was, "How will we afford it?"

The annual cost to treat CLL is about $106,000. Retired and living on a fixed income from Social Security checks and a teaching pension, she and her husband were unsure if they would be able to make ends meet. Even with Medicare coverage and a supplement, the pair found themselves with $5,000 in medical expenses that they could not afford.

"We decided that we would do whatever was necessary, but it's so frightening," Pamela says. A generous grant from the HealthWell Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps with out-of-pocket expenses, helped. So did some pharmacy assistance from The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Fort Worth, TX.

The financial burden is even greater for people who lack supplemental insurance. Almost 10% of older adults with Medicare spend more than 60% of their annual household income on out-of-pocket costs after being diagnosed with cancer.