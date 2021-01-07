When Anthony Fauci, MD, was called to help lead the country’s COVID-19 response in January 2020 as part of the White House’s coronavirus task force, it was far from his first time around with a health crisis involving a deadly virus. As the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Fauci, who joined President Joe Biden’s administration as the chief medical adviser, has overseen efforts to rein in HIV, Ebola, and Zika. Still, he says he’s never seen anything quite like the new coronavirus.

“HIV evolved insidiously, and not for a very long period of time did people fully appreciate how serious it was and what the extent of it was,” he says. Though the magnitude of HIV was enormous -- nearly 33 million people globally have died from AIDS-related illnesses since the epidemic started in 1981 -- the speed of COVID-19 has been extraordinary. “You have a brand new virus that evolved in December of 2019, was identified in January of 2020, and then literally, within less than a year, has exploded upon the planet to be the most challenging and devastating pandemic of a respiratory-borne infection in 102 years.”

For years, Fauci has worried -- and warned -- about the possibility of a virus jumping from animal to human and spreading easily from person to person, causing millions of deaths. He’s called it his “worst nightmare.” “Now I’m living through what I had described,” he says. “I was hoping that we would never have such an outbreak, but unfortunately for us, we do have it.”

The effort to control the pandemic and minimize the number of lives lost keeps Fauci up at night and working 18-hour days. That the outbreak hit right in the middle of a divisive election year only added to the difficulty of containing it. “It is stunning when you have more than 500,000 people [as of early March 2021] who have died and people are saying it’s not real. It’s a hoax. It’s very difficult to get your arms around that,” he says.