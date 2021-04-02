How Your Joints Change as You Age

Joint pain and stiffness seem to go hand in hand with aging, not just old age. Starting around age 30, you begin to lose bone density and muscle mass, both of which can create strain and pain in your joints.

Robin Jahrous of Lake Bluff, IL, certainly felt that strain and pain as a young adult. She was diagnosed with knee osteoarthritis (OA) in her 30s. This type of arthritis, sometimes called “wear and tear” arthritis, happens when the cartilage that protects the ends of your joints wears down. As the years wore on, her joints continued to wear down. In 2010, when Robin was 55, she had a knee replacement.

“Most people will develop some degree of osteoarthritis. That is what usually causes joint aches and pains as people get older,” says Keith Roach, MD, an associate attending physician at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and an associate professor of clinical medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College.

However, he says people who see him for new joint pain don’t always have OA. Sometimes there’s an obvious injury. Sometimes, it might be another disease.