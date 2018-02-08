'Moderate' Drinking May Protect Brain

THURSDAY, Aug. 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Middle-aged people who drink moderately -- no more than a glass of wine a day -- may have a relatively lower risk of developing dementia later in life, researchers report.

The study, which followed 9,000 British adults for over two decades, found that both heavier drinkers and abstainers had a higher dementia risk than moderate drinkers.

Moderate drinking was defined according to the recommended drinking limits in the United Kingdom: no more than 14 "units" of alcohol per week. That translates to one medium-sized glass of wine, or roughly a pint of beer, each day.

People who were nondrinkers in middle age were 47 percent more likely to eventually be diagnosed with dementia, versus moderate drinkers, the findings showed.

Meanwhile, when people drank beyond moderate levels, their risk of dementia rose in tandem with their alcohol intake.

Among people who had more than a drink per day, dementia risk rose by 17 percent with every additional 7 units of alcohol they downed per week. That's equivalent to three to four glasses of wine.

None of that, however, proves there is something directly protective about moderate drinking, experts stressed.

"No one is saying that if you don't drink, you should start," said Dr. Sevil Yasar, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore.

She wrote an editorial published with the study Aug. 1 in the BMJ.

"Why does abstaining appear detrimental when it comes to dementia risk?" Yasar said. "We don't know."

The researchers tried to account for other health and lifestyle factors. But it's still possible that there's something else about the average nondrinker that explains the higher dementia risk, Yasar said.

What does seem clear, she added, is that people should limit their drinking -- possibly to levels even lower than those currently recommended in the United States.

U.S. guidelines differ from the U.K.'s -- suggesting that men can safely have up to two drinks per day. Women are advised to limit themselves to one per day.