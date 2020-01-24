Pot Use Among Seniors Nearly Doubled in 3 Years

MONDAY, Feb. 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Americans may want to rethink the stereotype of the pot-loving teen: More U.S. seniors are using the drug now than ever before.

The proportion of folks 65 and older who use pot stands at 4.2%, up from 2.4% in 2015, according to figures from the U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

"The change from 2.4 up to 4.2, that's a 75% increase," said senior researcher Joseph Palamar, an associate professor of population health at New York University Langone Medical Center. "It didn't double, but 75% is a pretty big increase, I think."

Emily Feinstein, executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Center on Addiction, reviewed the study and commented that the trend is "not surprising."

"First, older people are more likely to experience pain and other chronic conditions," Feinstein said. "Secondly, marijuana has become increasingly available and acceptable within society. Together, these two factors are probably driving this trend."

But Palamar doesn't think the wave of marijuana legalization sweeping the nation has prompted Grandma and Grandpa to give weed a try, either to ease aches and pains or have a pleasant evening.

Rather, he thinks the proportion of aging marijuana users is increasing because more older folks are already familiar with pot.

"A lot of people who use marijuana are aging into the 65-and-older age bracket. I personally think that's what's driving this," Palamar said. "Of course, there are new initiates, but I don't think there are that many older people trying weed for the first time ever."

There still are a lot fewer seniors using pot than younger folks, Palamar added. It's just that marijuana use overall has continued to rise in the United States, affecting nearly all groups of people.

The NYU researchers analyzed responses from more than 15,000 older adults. Pot use rose more drastically among specific groups of seniors between 2015 and 2018, including: