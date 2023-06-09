June 22, 2023 — Adults age 60 and older may get either of two new vaccines to protect against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a CDC panel of independent experts said Wednesday.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) stopped short of recommending the vaccines for everyone age 65 and above, which was the original question the committee was to consider. The experts amended that question, changing it to whether the panel should recommend the vaccine for those 65 and above if the person and their doctor agreed. They committee voted 9 to 5 in favor.

Next, the panel also voted to recommend that adults 60 to 64 may get the vaccine, deciding by using the same shared decision making with their health care provider. That vote was 13 in favor with one member not voting.

Next, the CDC will evaluate the recommendations and make its own decision. It is not bound to follow the panel’s recommendations, but typically does so.

