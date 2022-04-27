Does it seem like you get sick more than you did when you were younger. When you are under the weather, does it take you longer to feel good again?

Immunity -- your body’s defense system -- tends to get weaker with age.

“Just as you probably can’t run as fast as you used to in your 20s, your immune system doesn’t work as well as it used to,” says Aaron E. Glatt, MD, chairman of the department of medicine at South Nassau Communities Hospitals.

But fear not -- at least not much.

“Compared to many other bodily functions, most people’s immune systems actually do really great at any age,” Glatt says. Most of our immune systems work well enough that our risk for infection and illness isn’t much higher than normal. Even better? No matter how old you are, there’s a lot you can do to stay healthy.