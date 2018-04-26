Can You Exercise With Atrial Fibrillation?

Exercise is good for your heart, right? But if you rev up your heart rate, will that trigger the irregular pattern of atrial fibrillation (AFib)? Don't worry too much. Experts say physical activity is usually good for people with AFib.

Doctors clear many people with this heart condition to start exercising right away. But before you start ramping up your workouts, ask your cardiologist (your heart doctor) if you need any tests.

It's possible that you have problems that need treatment first. Your cardiologist may suggest a cardiac rehabilitation program. Rehab specialists develop a custom exercise program with you, look out for any problems, and help you figure out when it's safe to push yourself.

After you get the OK from your doctor, these tips will help keep you exercising safely. Also check with your doctor to see if there are other specific things you need to know or watch out for.