Surgical Snip Might Prevent Stroke in People With A-fib

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A simple surgery may help lower the risk for strokes by more than a third in patients with atrial fibrillation, a common irregular heartbeat, a new trial finds.

The reduction in stroke risk is achieved by blocking the left atrial appendage, an unused, finger-like tissue that traps blood in the upper chamber of the heart and increases the risk of clots that can cause strokes, the researchers explained.

"This study was performed in patients who were already undergoing heart surgery for other indications, so it was basically the addition of a secondary procedure," said lead researcher Dr. Richard Whitlock, a professor of surgery at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

As with most patients with atrial fibrillation, patients in this study were already taking blood thinners to prevent stroke.

This study supports this procedure of removal and closure (occlusion) of the left atrial appendage while doing heart surgery. But patients will still need to take blood thinners after the operation, Whitlock noted.