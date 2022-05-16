How Herbal Supplements Sent One Woman to the ER

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A middle-aged woman learned the hard way that herbal supplements can cause harm.

The 56-year-old suffered a dangerous heart rhythm disorder after taking high doses of hemp oil containing CBD (cannabidiol), and CBG (cannabigerol) and berberine supplements. She told doctors she was using the supplements to help her manage a stressful work schedule.

According to a new case study, she was admitted to a hospital emergency department after becoming dizzy and fainting without warning. There, she was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart arrhythmia.

An ECG showed a rapid heartbeat originating in the ventricles and a markedly prolonged QT interval, meaning the heart's electrical system takes longer than normal to recharge between beats, according to the study. The report appears in the May 16 issue of Heart Rhythm Case Reports.

"More and more people are taking herbal supplements for their potential benefits. Yet their 'natural' character can be misleading, since these preparations can have serious adverse side effects on their own or if combined with other supplements or medications," said Dr. Elise Bakelants, of the cardiology department at University Hospital of Geneva in Switzerland.