If you recently learned you have coronary artery disease, you may worry about whether you can go back to work. For most people, it’s fine to get back on the job.

“Treatments for coronary artery disease today are so improved” that more people with the condition are able to work today than ever before, says Haider Warraich, MD, associate director of the Heart Failure Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System.

Case in point: Warraich’s 2018 study in the medical journal Circulation looked at over 9,000 people who’d had a heart attack and found that out of those who were employed, only 1 in 10 people either cut back on their work hours or quit their jobs.

If you do return to work, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) protects your right to ask for any changes you need to carry out your duties. Employers are required to provide “reasonable accommodations,” such as a different work schedule or a transfer to a more suitable position.