If you have coronary artery disease (CAD), also known as ischemic heart disease or coronary heart disease, you may wonder whether certain physical activities are safe. Hiking. Running. Golf. Sex?

Some people with CAD, as well as doctors, may hesitate to bring up the last subject. But sex is safe for many people with CAD, and it’s important for your quality of life, says Jonathan H. Whiteson, MD, medical director of cardiac rehab at NYU Langone Health.

“Having sex is defined in many different ways. I prefer the term ‘intimacy.’ It’s very important for people with heart disease to know that they can be intimate again, whether that’s with a partner or on their own,” Whiteson says.

The first step is to check that your heart disease is stable. That typically means any symptoms, such as angina, or chest pain, are manageable and not getting worse. CAD is not considered stable if you recently had a heart attack, a heart procedure, or are having symptoms of worsening congestive heart failure.