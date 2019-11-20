Millions With Heart Disease Use Pot, Risking Harm

TUESDAY, Jan. 21, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Over 2 million Americans with heart disease have used marijuana, despite evidence that it might be harmful to them, a new research review finds.

The report, published in the Jan. 28 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, comes at a time when many states are legalizing medicinal or recreational marijuana use. And, some studies suggest, a growing number of Americans are lighting up -- or using the drug in other forms.

"We've reached an epidemiological shift," said Dr. Muthiah Vaduganathan, the senior author on the review. "For the first time, there are more marijuana users than cigarette smokers in the U.S."

But while the health consequences of tobacco smoking are well documented, less is known about the risks of marijuana smoking -- or other modes of delivery, like vaping and edibles.

Still, the existing evidence on marijuana and heart disease is "cause for concern," said Vaduganathan, a cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital, in Boston.

"The evidence is modest because we don't have the [long-term] studies, or the breadth of research, that we have on cigarettes," Vaduganathan said. "But we do know that acute marijuana use induces increases in blood pressure and heart rate that could be problematic for people with heart disease."

Research has found that heart disease patients develop chest pain more readily if they smoke pot, while other studies suggest that marijuana use might even serve as a heart attack trigger, the review found.

It may also raise the risks of strokes and heart arrhythmias. In an Australian study of adults younger than 65, those who'd smoked pot at least once a week in the past year had a nearly fivefold higher risk of stroke than those who used it less often.

Meanwhile, a U.S. study found that of over 2.4 million marijuana users who'd been hospitalized, almost 3% had suffered an arrhythmia -- mainly atrial fibrillation, where the heart's upper chambers quiver instead of contracting normally. The prevalence of arrhythmias among marijuana users rose over time, between 2010 and 2014, though it's not clear why.