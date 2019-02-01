Is Drinking Ever Good for Heart Health?

Dec. 13, 2023 – You may have read articles about how a glass of red wine a day can improve heart health, or a study that showed how light to moderate drinking, in general, is linked to a lower risk of heart and blood vessel problems. The reality, however, is much more complicated, new research suggests.

A team of researchers studied the impact that alcohol consumption has on our metabolites – the small molecules produced through metabolic processes – and what the prevalence of certain metabolites means for the risk of cardiovascular disease. They found that the metabolic traces left behind by drinking are, in many cases, linked with higher cardiovascular risks. Yet, to add to the already confusing picture, study investigators found that some metabolites they identified in the body from alcohol use were linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular diseases affect the structures or function of your heart and include abnormal heart rhythms, heart failure, narrowing of the arteries, and heart attack.