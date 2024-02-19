Excess Vitamin B3 Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Disease

Feb. 20, 2024 – Taking a B vitamin supplement that contains niacin could put people at an increased risk of heart disease.

Led by researchers from the Cleveland Clinic, the study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, showed that as many as 1 in 4 people have a higher-than-recommended level of niacin. (Niacin is also called Vitamin B3 or nicotinic acid, and once was recommended to lower cholesterol, until statin drugs proved to be more effective.)

But when the body breaks down niacin, it creates a byproduct called 4PY that triggers inflammation in the body’s circulatory system. That inflammation damages blood vessels and, ultimately, can lead to buildup called atherosclerosis, which significantly raises the risk of a stroke, heart attack, or other major heart problem.

"The average person should avoid niacin supplements now that we have reason to believe that taking too much niacin can potentially lead to an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease,” senior author Stanley Hazen, MD, PhD, chair of cardiovascular and metabolic sciences at the Cleveland Clinic’s Lerner Research Institute, said in a statement.