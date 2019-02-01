Is the Faith in Aspirin to Prevent Cardiac Events Warranted?

March 5, 2024 -- There’s a widespread – and long-held -- belief that swallowing a low-dose aspirin pill every day can help protect you from heart attacks and strokes.

Almost 30 million Americans take aspirin to prevent a first cardiovascular event (“primary prevention”), and nearly 40% of those over 50, around 49 million people, are taking aspirin either for primary prevention or for secondary prevention after they’ve had a stroke or a heart attack.

However, experts have begun to question aspirin’s effectiveness, prompting health care professionals to reevaluate the role of aspirin in primary prevention.

In 2019, the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association primary prevention guideline, the most recent one available, said aspirin “should be used infrequently” in the routine primary prevention of a type of cardiovascular disease because of lack of net benefit.”

This recommendation was made after weighing the benefit of aspirin use in primary prevention against the risk of bleeding in the brain and the digestive tract. The results of three major clinical trials published in 2018 had a major influence on the guideline, said cardiologist John W. McEvoy, MBBCh, one of the guideline’s co-authors and a professor of preventive cardiology at the National University of Ireland in Galway.