This Heart Attack Hits Young Women, But Doctors Often Unaware

April 16, 2024 -- Toniya Farmer was driving on an Atlanta interstate when severe chest pains started. She called 911, had pain and difficulty breathing and believed she was in imminent danger.

When she made it to a local emergency room, she said that she was having a heart attack. Yet none of the hospital staff responded until a man in the waiting room asked aloud if anyone had heard her.

“I guess that I looked too young to be having a heart attack,” said Farmer.

Her story highlights the larger issue of gender differences in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac disease. Findings from the 2014-2020 National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey showed that U.S. women visiting emergency departments wait 29% longer, on average, to be seen and evaluated for heart attacks than men.

These delays can be life-threatening, especially for younger women who are at risk for spontaneous coronary artery dissection (SCAD), a type of heart attack that accounts for as many as 1 in 3 acute heart events in women under age 50.