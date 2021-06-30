A well-stocked kitchen is essential for a healthy heart. But you don’t need to run out and buy expensive gadgets and gourmet food to eat in a heart-healthy way. The best way to achieve hassle-free meal prep is to ensure you’ve got a fridge and pantry filled with simple, healthy staples. This way, you can whip up a delicious but good-for-your-ticker meal even when it’s a busy weeknight and you’re looking to make a quick and easy dinner.

In the Cabinets and Pantry Proteins. Look for sources of protein that you can build a whole entrée or salad around: think canned or dried beans, such as kidney, pinto, black, or garbanzo (choose low or reduced sodium if you have high blood pressure); canned or pouched tuna, salmon and chicken, unsalted nuts and seeds, and nut butters, like almond or peanut. Canned veggies. These are a good option for easy side dishes, plus you can always add them to soups or sauces for some additional heart-healthy fiber. Keep a variety of tomatoes on hand for almost any dish: reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes, whole tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato paste.