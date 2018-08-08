Study: Hepatitis-Infected Kidneys OK to Transplant

TUESDAY, Aug. 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Dialysis patients waiting for kidney transplants might safely accept an organ from a donor infected with hepatitis C virus (HCV), a new study finds.

Using hepatitis C-infected kidneys would expand the organ pool and save lives, said lead researcher Dr. Peter Reese. He's an associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia.

"There is a tremendous lack of kidneys for transplant," he explained. "Because of the opioid crisis, there are many people who die from a drug overdose and have HCV and want to donate their organs."

But these infected kidneys are discarded, even though they are otherwise healthy. And many are from younger people, Reese said.

Of roughly a half-million patients in the United States who were on dialysis for late-stage kidney disease in 2016, only 19,000 received kidney transplants. This is partly due to organ shortages, researchers have reported. And the average wait time for a non-infected kidney is more than two years, compared to eight months for an HCV-infected kidney.

New, less toxic treatments for hepatitis C opened the door for transplanting infected kidneys and then successfully treating the infection, Reese said.

In a study of 20 uninfected patients, researchers found that transplanting infected kidneys and then treating recipients for HCV resulted in a 100 percent cure rate. Half were evaluated six months after their transplant and the others a year after.

"And we found that these kidney transplants were working as well as kidney transplants from uninfected patients," Reese said.

The potential cost savings could be significant, he added. Dialysis can cost more than $88,000 a year, according to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Though some patients might not want to take the risk associated with an infected kidney, others might consider it a good option, given the high death rates for dialysis patients awaiting transplants, the researchers suggested.

The report was published online Aug. 6 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.