Aging With HIV

“No one asked me when I was in my 20s what I wanted to be or what kind of life I wanted to have when I was in my 60s, because I wasn't expected to live,” says HIV survivor and advocate Vince Crisostomo.

Crisostomo, who is now 60 years old, found out that he had HIV in 1989, two years after he was infected. “People associate a lot of loss with HIV and AIDS, particularly my generation. And I was lucky,” he says.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, many people with HIV only lived 1-2 years after their diagnosis. But with new treatment and a better understanding of the virus, many people, like Crisostomo, are living long and healthy lives. Today, almost half of all people living with HIV in the United States are older than 50.