Could Gene Therapy Someday Eliminate HIV?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Gene therapy may have the potential to eradicate HIV in people infected with the virus, new animal research suggests.

The science centers around the use of "chimeric antigen receptor" (CAR) genes. In laboratory work with monkeys, these engineered cells have destroyed HIV-infected cells for more than two years, scientists reported.

"Theoretically, the goal is to provide a lifelong immunity to HIV," said study co-author Scott Kitchen, of the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Medicine.

"We're aiming for a cure," he said. "And we know that to cure HIV you need an effective immune response, which is what we're seeing here." Kitchen is an associate professor of medicine with the division of hematology and oncology.

Scientists have been searching for a way to create long-term immunity to HIV, the AIDS-causing virus. Currently, antiretroviral therapy is prescribed to keep HIV under control, but this doesn't eliminate the virus from the body.

Kitchen explained the new strategy this way: "In terms of basic immunology, T-cells are the cells that are largely responsible for our ability to fight off pathogens and get rid of infections in the body. Malignancies. Anything abnormal.

"Every T-cell has a unique receptor, or molecule, on it. That receptor allows the cell to recognize a specific target -- a bacteria, or fungus or virus. And when it recognizes that target, it's called into duty to clear it from the body," Kitchen said.

"What we've done is to take artificial receptors -- or CAR -- that can go on to these cells and allow them to recognize what we want them to recognize," he noted. "In this case that's HIV."

The goal is to develop "a reverse vaccination, in which we engineer an immune response to target HIV," he added.

The concept of engineering chimeric antigen receptors dates back about 20 years, according to Kitchen. And CAR T-cell therapy has been touted as a treatment for a range of cancers.

"That's a good thing, because it means we already know it's safe," he said.